ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

