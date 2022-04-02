ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.85. 54,527,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.