ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.