ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

