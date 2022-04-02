ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $601,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.58. 1,046,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

