ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.