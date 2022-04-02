ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 755,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,541. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.