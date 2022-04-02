ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 49,391 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,391 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $29,443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.