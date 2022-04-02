ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 252.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 1,291,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

