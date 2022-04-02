ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

