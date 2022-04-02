Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (ARO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $74,178.90 and approximately $60.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

