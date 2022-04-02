Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

