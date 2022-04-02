ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,418 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

CRNT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

