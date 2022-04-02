ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

