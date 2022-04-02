ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 412,554 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abcam by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abcam by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Abcam plc has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

ABCM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

