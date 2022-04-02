Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.91. Arrival shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 20,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 128.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 191.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 10.2% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.