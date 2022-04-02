Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.91. Arrival shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 20,804 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
