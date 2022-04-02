Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
