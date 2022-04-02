Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after buying an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arvinas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arvinas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.