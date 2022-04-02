Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.