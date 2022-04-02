Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.07).

LON:AGR traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.89). 6,065,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,100. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

