Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 754.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

