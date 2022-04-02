Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atotech by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atotech by 1,725.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,444. Atotech has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

