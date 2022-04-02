Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AURA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

