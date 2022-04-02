Aurora (AOA) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $204,758.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00294709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.