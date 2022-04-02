Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autohome by 799.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.