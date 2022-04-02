Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. 2,286,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.23. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

