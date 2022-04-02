Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,097 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

