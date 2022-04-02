Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 3,015,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. Hovde Group began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

