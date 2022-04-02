Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. 5,807,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.