Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.15. 1,015,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.