Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 2,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

