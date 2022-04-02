Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 504.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 506.33 ($6.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 444.60 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 14,371,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.