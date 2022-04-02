Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

