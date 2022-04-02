Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $77.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

