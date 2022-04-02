B. Riley Increases The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Shares of AREN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

