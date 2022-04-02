B. Riley Weighs in on TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TFFP stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

