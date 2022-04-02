Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,392.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.66) to €10.10 ($11.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.