Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,392.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.66) to €10.10 ($11.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

