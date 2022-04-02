Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

