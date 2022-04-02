Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 8,192,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,979. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

