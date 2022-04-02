Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 564,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,370,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

