Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NYSE:BLX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.