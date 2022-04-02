Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE:BLX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

