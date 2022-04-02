Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.58. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $819,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

