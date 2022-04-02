Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.92 ($4.30).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

