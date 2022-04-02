Bank of America Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $650.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $521.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $317.89 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

