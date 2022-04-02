Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Buys £375,000 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).
Shares of LON BOCH opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £347.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.11.
