Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Buys £375,000 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).

Shares of LON BOCH opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £347.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.11.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

