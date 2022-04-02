Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.66.

Shares of BMO opened at C$146.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.90. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$112.34 and a one year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

