Bank of The West Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 478,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

