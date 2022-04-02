Bank of The West Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $112.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

