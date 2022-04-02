Banner Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60.

Get Banner alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.09 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $22,368,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.