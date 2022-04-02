Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.39 and a 200-day moving average of €5.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

