Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.17 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.36 ($26.77). 257,880 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($36.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.23.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

